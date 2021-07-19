Socorro Asset Management LP Purchases 10,987 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

