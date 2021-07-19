Solana Hits Market Capitalization of $6.43 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Solana has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $23.60 or 0.00077766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $6.43 billion and approximately $393.57 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00749207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

