Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 390,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 260,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,642. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $389.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

