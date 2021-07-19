Solel Partners LP Makes New Investment in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. BowX Acquisition makes up approximately 2.9% of Solel Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Solel Partners LP owned about 1.66% of BowX Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOWX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,565,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $43,548,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BowX Acquisition by 26,312.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 2,497,061 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,403,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

BowX Acquisition stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,958. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

