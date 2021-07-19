Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,022 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

