SONM (SNM) One Day Volume Tops $142,489.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One SONM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SONM has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM Coin Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

