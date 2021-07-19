South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SPFI stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

