Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 163.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,698 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.3% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,745,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. 406,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,580. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

