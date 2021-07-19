Southwest Gas (SWX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwest Gas (NYSE: SWX):

7/3/2021 – Southwest Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

7/2/2021 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

6/30/2021 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2021 – Southwest Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Southwest Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

SWX traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $69.51. 16,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,159. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

