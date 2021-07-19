S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

