SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 174,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

