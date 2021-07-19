SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Cooper Financial Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $34,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $51.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

