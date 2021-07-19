SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,184,000 after acquiring an additional 743,797 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 281,888 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter.

XME opened at $40.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

