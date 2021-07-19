Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE SPE opened at $15.24 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,507,398.90. 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.