Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,256 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 16,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

