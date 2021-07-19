Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,717 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.77% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $39,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

SPR stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $39.18. 47,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,273. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

