Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $82,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $20,323,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

