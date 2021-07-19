SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period To End on July 19th (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPKAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ SPKAU opened at $10.08 on Monday. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
SPK Acquisition Corp Unit Company Profile
