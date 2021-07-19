Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.
Shares of CXM opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
