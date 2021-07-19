Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of CXM opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last quarter.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

