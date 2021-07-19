Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.26. 15,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.