Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Insiders have sold 292,404 shares of company stock worth $24,596,270 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,388. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.