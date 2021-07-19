SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

FLOW traded up $13.86 on Monday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,521. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.