Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $52.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 934,067 shares of company stock valued at $48,946,479.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

