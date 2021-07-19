S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,201. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.