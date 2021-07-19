STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.06 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

