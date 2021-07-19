STAG Industrial’s (STAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their buy rating on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

