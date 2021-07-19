Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lowered by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.18. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

