Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 218.8% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 40,627 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 271,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.73 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

