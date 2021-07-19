Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.81. 2,819,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,627. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

