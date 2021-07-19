Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $4,784.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048697 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00036860 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

