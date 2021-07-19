Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.