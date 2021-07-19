Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

TIP stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $129.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

