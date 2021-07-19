Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

