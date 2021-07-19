Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

STMH stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

