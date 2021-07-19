Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,959 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) insider Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60.
Capital Bancorp stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $273.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.46.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
