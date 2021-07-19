Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,959 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) insider Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $273.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

