Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,604 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $306,152.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $10.29 on Monday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

