Stifel Financial Corp Buys 467 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $135.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

