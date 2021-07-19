Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

