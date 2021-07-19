Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $191.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $212.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

