Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,985 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

