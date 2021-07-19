Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $313.27 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $329.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total transaction of $19,083,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,419,727 shares of company stock valued at $398,238,915 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

