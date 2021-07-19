Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research report report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,247. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,434,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,775. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.