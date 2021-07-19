Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 69,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,594 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 481,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after purchasing an additional 284,496 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

