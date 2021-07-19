StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471,300 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for 0.2% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $654,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.66. 179,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.