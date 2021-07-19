Strong 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.61 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Strong has a total market cap of $33.30 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $240.82 or 0.00785182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00098143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00141620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,613.79 or 0.99813309 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

