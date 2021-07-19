Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
MSC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.94. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
