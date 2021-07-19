Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MSC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.94. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.