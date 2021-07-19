Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 78,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.67. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

