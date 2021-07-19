Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 78,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.67. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

