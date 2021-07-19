Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

