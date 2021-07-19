Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,404,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 11,888,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,651,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

