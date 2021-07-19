Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 148,107 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Sunrun worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.39. 45,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,201. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.